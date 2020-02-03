UrduPoint.com
Islmabad Museum (Doam) To Hold Photo Exhibition On Kashmir Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Islamabad Museum-DOAM(Federal Department of Archeology and Museums) will hold photographic exhibition on February 5 to express solidarity with people of Occupied Kashmir.

This special photographic exhibition was aimed to highlight the brutality of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

The exhibition will be a part of the activities to be celebrated by Islamabad Museum as per instruction of Government of Pakistan, an official told APP.

He said that Islamabad Museum DOAM will display more then 100� pictures taken and published by international media and Pakistani news papers about the brutality of Indian army in Occupied Kashmir.

Different Pictures will be displayed about the miseries of Kashmir's people included victims of pellets guns, children, students, murders of youngsters in Kashmir, lock down of streets, protest of students, protest of general public, people behind doors and under siege, Kashmir Politicians struggling for freedom, and Hidutva and RSS. he said.

"The entire nation stands with the Kashmiris and we believe that the struggle of the Kashmiri people will bear fruit and the bright morning of independence will surely dawn upon Kashmiris ", he stated.

