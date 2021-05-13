UrduPoint.com
Isloiites Offer Eid Prayer With Anti-corona Protocols

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2021 ) :Faithful on Thursday offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayer with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) announced by the government to prevent spread of the coronavirus.   Eid prayers were held at 997 mosques, 33 imambargahs and other open places of the Federal capital.

The Eid is being celebrated across the country with simplicity due to the threat of COVID-19. The simultaneous observance of the festivity in every nook and cranny of the country help boost national unity and harmony in the testing time.

At Eid congregations, special prayers were offered for martyrs of Palestine and those who died of the virus till to date.

Prayers were also offered for early liberation of occupied Muslim territories including Kashmir and Palestine.

The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid-ul-Fitr.

  Special prayers were offered for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah, besides getting rid of the caronavirus.   Imam (prayer leader) of F-6/1 mosque Muhammad Usman asked the faithful to follow the SOPs announced by the government during the sermon.

He emphasized upon people not to hug and shake hands besides maintaining social distance while exchanging Eid greetings with each others.  Talking to APP, a spokesperson of Islamabad Police said the city police had devised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Fitr and special deployments were made to guard worship places besides measures of effective patrolling in various areas of the city.     As per security plan, more than 2,900 security personnel including four SPs, 12 ASPs/DSPs and volunteers performed the security duties.

