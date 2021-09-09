Islooites beware of monkeys in Margalla Hills; ensure no contact, protective measures

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The biodiversity rich Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) thriving with diverse species of flora and fauna has reported recent incidents of human and monkey conflict and demands citizens to play a responsible role and avoid contact with the animal.

The monkey used to live in the form of herds or groups where they shift from existing colony to establish their separate herd as Alpha monkey (most agile with extreme control over the entire monkey colony) never allow that without a contest, during which they descend to local populated areas, Manager Operations Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Sakhawat Ali told APP while requesting the masses to play their role in preventing monkey bites or conflict.

Mr Sakhawat said the monkeys during their pursuit of a separate establishment come into contact with humans for food as these monkeys used to get very few prey in the wilds. "It is never advisable and conducive for the masses to contact or share any food item to monkeys, however, they may lit up a firecracker to deter the approaching monkey," he added.

However, firecrackers must be the last resort in a safe way whereas using perfumes might also help reduce monkey attacks, he added.

The residents of Sector F-5, E-7, F-6, F-7 and F-8 were most affected due to monkeys' tinkering and attacks, he said, adding, "The areas' residents are requested to properly discard leftover food." The wild monkeys, he said were visiting these sectors in search of food that caused behavioral changes in these wild animals. He requested the tourists that they should not feed monkeys of MHNP.

He told that recently a monkey was rescued in the sector H-13 and was badly injured due to dog bites. "He is an old monkey and tied with a rope string around his neck that created wounds. He is in a critical condition at the rehabilitation center of the IWMB," he said.

To a question, he said a probe was launched into the matter to initiate punitive action against the people involved in this heinous and brutal act as no one would be allowed to assault wildlife in the National Park.

The IWMB chairperson also tweeted that an injured pangolin was rescued by the IWMB. "Pangolins are harmless, ant eaters. They are highly vulnerable as most trafficked species. For IWMB most rescues have been bears, monkeys and pangolins. We hope to set up our own vet facility in our rescue centre in near future," she added.

