Islooites breath unhealthy air throughout last month

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :The air quality in the Federal capital was recorded unhealthy due to pollution level beyond safer limit throughout the last month (December) affecting people especially belonging to sensitive groups like lungs and heart diseases, older people, children and teenagers.

A monthly data projection of air quality, for December, 2020, released by Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) said, the particulate of 2.5 (PM2.5) microns which was a hazardous ambient air pollutant causing chronic respiratory diseases and premature deaths was recorded higher than permissible limits.

The PM2.5 not only exceeded National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) of 35 micrograms per cubic meter rather World Health Organization (WHO) standard of 20 micrograms per cubic meter.

The air quality data revealed that average PM2.5 was recorded 57.66 micrograms per cubic meter whereas sulphur dioxide was recorded 34.6 micrograms per meter cube and nitrogen dioxide was 24.19 against the NEQS of 120 micrograms per meter cube and 80 micrograms per meter cube respectively.

The air quality data was recorded through calibrated air quality monitors that were both fixed and mobile hence providing accurate air quality data.

The EPA official told APP that due to dry weather the air quality was recorded unhealthy due to large quantity of particulate matter of 2.

5 microns above the NEQS limit.

She added that it was the calculating limit of air pollutants into the atmosphere where PM 2.5 was the most health damaging environmental pollutant causing respiratory chronic diseases, premature deaths as it could easily penetrate into human blood through lungs cells.

To a question, she said sulphur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide were released from industrial emissions and car engines at different concentrations that accumulate into the ambiance causing air pollution.

No other data from any private sources was verified by Pak-EPA.

The air pollution was also recorded high during the month of November, 2020 where PM2.5 was recorded maximum beyond 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

She added that Pak-Epa was making all out efforts to control air pollution particularly the industrial units and brick kilns were strictly inspected and sealed on violating environmental laws.

The health experts advised the citizens belonging to sensitive groups to wear face masks or coverings, avoid unnecessary prolonged exertion outdoors and immediately contact health physician or doctor in case of serious respiratory issue.

