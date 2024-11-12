Islooites demand action against illegal LPG, petrol sales

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) With the unregulated sale of LPG and petrol spreading across Islamabad and Rawalpindi, residents of twin cities are urging authorities concerned to act, fearing that these illegal practices pose severe risks to public safety.

Residents of both cities are alarmed by the widespread, unauthorized sale of LPG and petrol, particularly in areas like Bari Imam, Golra, and Koral. They worry that the lack of safety standards in these transactions could lead to severe accidents, especially as vendors operate in densely populated areas without essential precautions.

Talking to APP, Naeem Ahmad, a resident, noted that with the winter season approaching and a shortage of sui gas expected, people are forced to refill gas cylinders wherever they can, regardless of safety. He warned that this unregulated trade could trigger a serious incident if left unchecked.

Another resident, Amjad Abbas, shared his concerns, highlighting that many shops openly refill gas cylinders for mini-rickshaws and other vehicles without adhering to safety protocols.

Despite these risks, residents claim that the district administration has yet to address the problem effectively.

In response, the district administration in a recent statement said that the Assistant Commissioner (AC) Nillore Uzair Ali Khan led a raid on two illegal LPG filling centers, confiscating equipment and impounding vehicles. These items were transferred to the police for further investigation. Additionally, two unauthorized petrol agencies were shut down, with illegal dispensing machines seized.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has instructed officials to keep up the pressure on illegal fuel vendors and identify those involved. The administration affirmed its commitment to enforcing fuel regulations and protecting public safety.

