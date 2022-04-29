(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A majority of the Federal capital residents have expressed satisfaction over CDA's performance, according to a representative survey of Islamabad by Gallup Pakistan.

Over 70 per cent citizens believed that parks were the second major contributor to enhance the beauty of Islamabad, whereas 80 per cent opined that the authority had remained on top for providing healthy and recreational facilities to the denizens as compared to other cities in the country.

It may be mention that the federal apex agency has renovated and developed over 280 parks at various locations in the city during the last one and a half years.

On the special directions of CDA chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed, parks were developed in the sectors where people were residing but facilities including a healthy environment were missing.

The authority had equipped the parks with modern facilitates, including state of the art swings for children, benches, bicycle, jogging tracks, sit out areas, public toilets and security systems for safety of visiting families.

It is pertinent to mention here that parks have also been developed in various areas of Islamabad on state land that were retrieved during anti-encroachment operations and at places where garbage and debris had piled up.

