Islooites residing in MHNP warned of snakes in winters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) has warned the capital residents residing in the areas close to the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) to stay alert and ensure precautionary measures against snake bites or encounters during the winter season.

The IWMB advisory came after a TikTok, a short-form video hosting service used by million, video that has become viral projecting a brown Krait snake found in a house in B-17 housing society which was later killed by its inhabitants.

The Board official told APP that during cold weather the snakes tend to move towards warmer places and therefore, human settlements become an ideal place for them to relocate from the natural environment.

He underlined that awareness about venomous snakes is very important for the masses as every living creature bite in its defence either it is a snake or a leopard.

The National Park, he said is home to four species of venomous snakes namely Indian Krait, Russell Viper, Saw Scaled Viper, and Indian Cobra.

He mentioned that in case of an encounter, the public priority should be to avoid making the snake aggressive or attacking it, but rather remain calm and give a safe route for the snake to slither away and do not forget to call the IWMB for assistance.

However, in case of snake bite in Margallah Hills National Park the public is urged to immediately inform on following numbers for first aid; 051-2601912 and 0309-5302425. The antidote is available at the IWMB office which will be used as per the doctor's recommendations.

According to the International Association for Medical Assistance to Travellers (IAMAT), in case of having an ecounter with snakes, an individual must not disturb, approach, corner, provoke, attack, or attempt to handle snakes, even if they are said to be a harmless species, or appear to be dead (some snakes sham death defensively).

"Even a severed head may bite! (dismembered snake head) If you corner a snake inadvertently, keep absolutely still until it has slithered away. Snakes strike only at moving objects. Do not attend snake charmers’ shows (their snakes may not be under control – a boy watching a snake charmer in northern Nigeria was fatally bitten by the performing Egyptian cobra)," it said.

Moreover, one should not put hands blindly down inside rucksacks (a British man in Sierra Leone opened his bag and was bitten by a green mamba that was inside), do not put hands or poke sticks into burrows or holes.

In case of a snake bite, one must reassure the victim that many bites are by harmless snakes and even the most venomous snakes often bite without injecting harmful amounts of venom (‘dry bites’). "Usually, if the snake has injected venom, serious effects will not develop for hours or even days, allowing plenty of time for effective medical treatment.

Apply a pressure-pad directly over the bite wound and immobilize the whole patient, especially the bitten limb. Remove tight rings, bracelets, anklets, bands, clothing, etc. from the bitten limb. Transport the victim to medical care as quickly, safely and passively as possible," it added.

The Association warned that one must not use traditional first-aid methods, such as cutting the bite site, using vacuum extractor suction, applying tight bands (tourniquets) around the bitten limb, or applying electric shock, ice packs, herbal concoctions, black ‘snake stones’, or chemicals on the wound. "All these methods are useless and potentially harmful.

Do not give aspirin or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agents for pain; they exaggerate bleeding problems. Do not attempt to chase or kill the snake, risking more bites," it said.

