Islooites to observe 76th Independence Day celebrations amid cleanliness motto on festivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :The markets of the Federal Capital were decked in Green and White portraying the colours of Pakistani flag, as the country celebrates its 76th Independence Day on August 14 (Monday) whereas the civic agencies and public at large have been cognizant to keep the scenic metropolis clean and tidy on the occasion.

Just like every year, this year too, the Jashan-e-Azadi preparations were booming at their peak with only a day left.

The buildings, markets, roads almost anything one can get hands on were decorated with green and white as to celebrate the big day and honour our country in the best possible way and also keeping the city clean.

There were stalls placed everywhere on the roads selling flags, badges, balloons, t-shirts other accessories related to the Independence Day.

A visitor at Sitara Market Khalil Ahmed said, "He loves to takes his children out on August 13 to show the colourful buildings, markets and all other places decorated with green and white as to mark the big day. They love to see the colourful buildings and we celebrate the Independence Day with full passion and zeal." Another visitor Shahnawaz said, "I decorate my bike and car with green and white as to mark the Independence Day.

We take our bikes and cars on the eve of August 13 with friends to celebrate the big day." A stall holder at Aabpara Market, Wasim Khan said every year he especially sets up a stall for the Independence Day as to sell August 14 related merchandise. "People throng to the stalls every year to buy flags, badges, balloons, t-shirts other accessories related to the Independence Day," he said.

A visitor Junaid Khan said, "We decorate our homes for the big day as it is just like a festival for us. We love to go out at night to see the fireworks of the Independence Day. August 14 also teaches us sacrifices and difficulties our forefathers and elders have faced for the formation of our motherland." The civic agencies have ensured elaborate arrangements to keep the major thoroughfares and public places clean and trash free and urged the masses to act as responsible citizens and observe no littering behaviour while visiting outdoors or participating in the Jashan-e-Azadi rallies and activities.

The sanitary workers of the Capital Development Authority and Municipal Corporation Islamabad would ensure cleanliness operation across the federal capital.

