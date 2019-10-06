Islooities to get price control App soon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has announced to launch a mobile App 'Durust Daam' (exact price) to control the illegal profiteering by the shopkeepers in the Federal capital.

The city administration will launch the application soon in collaboration with National Technology board (NTB) to facilitate the citizens of Islamabad, an ICT official told APP on Sunday.

He said the App will enable the capital dwellers to view daily prices of essential commodities including fruits, vegetables and poultry products.

It will also offer easy complaint registration against shopkeepers and traders violating the official price lists, he added.

Price magistrates, he said, were also paying regular visits to ensure price control in their respective areas and violators were being fined.

Previously, residents were asked to lodge complaints against profiteers on Pakistan Citizens Portal App for their early redressal.