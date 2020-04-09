Isloolites urged to cooperate for winning battle against corona: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islooites should cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) management for one more month as the first battle against coronavirus could be won by containing the virus till May 4, said Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat quoting epidemiologists

Talking to APP, he said the extensive field surveys and persistent contact tracing has helped restricting the virus in the Federal capital. The teams of ICT management working day and night to keep the virus contained. Government has trusted only Islamabad to accept foreign flights due to effective measures.

Giving details of corona patients in federal capital, he said right now, there are 102 confirmed patients in Islamabad.

Out of which 10 patients have fully been recovered. Only 12 are admitted at various hospitals and the patients having no serious symptoms are home quarantined. One patient is died in ICT area. The administration has checked over 71,000 houses and tested 2,700 people.

As many as 7 flights have so far been managed with over 1,500 passengers. Out of which 300 passengers are quarantined and being looked after with meager resources. 22 passengers came from Istanbul, Turkey had been tested positive of coronavirus and rest were clear.

The tests of Tableeghi Jamat people who were quarantined at Bharakaho area has been declared negative. Hopefully they be sent to their respective homes and Bharakaho area will be opened on Friday.