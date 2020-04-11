Isloolites urged to cooperate for winning battle against coronaviurs

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Saturday quoting epidemiologists urged people to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) management for one more month as the first battle against coronavirus could be won by containing the virus till May 4

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat on Saturday quoting epidemiologists urged people to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) management for one more month as the first battle against coronavirus could be won by containing the virus till May 4.

Talking to APP, he said the extensive field surveys and persistent contact tracing helped restricting the virus in the Federal capital. The teams of ICT management were working day and night to contain the virus, he said, adding the government had trusted only Islamabad to accept foreign flights due to effective measures.

Giving details of corona patients in federal capital, he said right now, there were 102 confirmed patients.

Out of which 10 patients had fully been recovered, he added.

The DC said only 12 were admitted to various hospitals and the patients having no serious symptoms were home quarantined.

One patient had died in ICT area, he added.

He said the administration checked over 71,000 houses and tested 2,700 people.