UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islooties Ready To Celebrate New Year Night On Dec 31

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

Islooties ready to celebrate New year night on Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :New year night celebrations will be held on December 31,  aiming to provide healthy and entertaining environment to citizens of twin cities at Blue Area.          Arranged by Ultra Adventure Club, they will be featuring DJ Music, Band Performance, Dance Floor, Dslr Photography and Videography.

They have scheduled various events including Cultural Performances, Fireworks, Basic 1st Aid Kid and Sky Lanterns.        Every one is invited to join including individuals, families, females, couples and groups,a representative of the Club said said on Sunday.

  He said for single persons charges were Rs.1500 while for couples Rs. 2500.

He said members would not be allowed to indulge in any immoral act, adding, no illegal activity like firing, drugs etc. would also be not allowed.   He said all participants would be requested to take extra care of clean environment and no littering would be allowed, adding, everyone should properly dispose off garbage in bins.

/395

Related Topics

Firing Music Drugs December Sunday All

Recent Stories

EAD wins &#039;Outstanding Contribution to Biodive ..

26 minutes ago

DEWAâ€™s work on sustainability attracts internati ..

1 hour ago

EU countries start COVID-19 vaccination campaign

2 hours ago

Brazil registers 307 coronavirus deaths

2 hours ago

Over 900 new coronavirus cases in S. Korea

3 hours ago

Germany reports 13,755 new coronavirus cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.