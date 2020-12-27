Islooties ready to celebrate New year night on Dec 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :New year night celebrations will be held on December 31, aiming to provide healthy and entertaining environment to citizens of twin cities at Blue Area. Arranged by Ultra Adventure Club, they will be featuring DJ Music, Band Performance, Dance Floor, Dslr Photography and Videography.

They have scheduled various events including Cultural Performances, Fireworks, Basic 1st Aid Kid and Sky Lanterns. Every one is invited to join including individuals, families, females, couples and groups,a representative of the Club said said on Sunday.

He said for single persons charges were Rs.1500 while for couples Rs. 2500.

He said members would not be allowed to indulge in any immoral act, adding, no illegal activity like firing, drugs etc. would also be not allowed. He said all participants would be requested to take extra care of clean environment and no littering would be allowed, adding, everyone should properly dispose off garbage in bins.

