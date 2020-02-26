UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ismail Dahiri Acquitted In Weapons Recovery Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Ismail Dahiri acquitted in weapons recovery case

Sindh High Court circuit bench Hyderabad Wednesday acquitted former Special Assistant to Chief Minister and PPP leader Muhammad Ismail Dahiri by setting aside Anti - Terrorism Court's verdict against the accused

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh High Court circuit bench Hyderabad Wednesday acquitted former Special Assistant to Chief Minister and PPP leader Muhammad Ismail Dahiri by setting aside Anti - Terrorism Court's verdict against the accused.

The Anti - Terrorism Court, Nawabshah had awarded 34 years sentence to the accused in weapon recovery case in the month of December 2019.

Former Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ismail Dahiri and his brother had been arrested in a joint raid conducted by Police and Rangers on his residence from where weapons were said to be recovered.

While hearing the appeal of the accused, the Sindh High Court circuit bench here set aside the decision of Anti - Terrorism Court and acquitted him of all the charges.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Minister Sindh High Court Rangers Police Hyderabad Nawabshah December 2019 All From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

39 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

1 hour ago

Professor Khurshid expressed sorrow over sad demis ..

2 minutes ago

SPSC announces results of pre-interview written te ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates squash complex, open ai ..

2 minutes ago

Zoological garden Hyderabad to host grand flower s ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.