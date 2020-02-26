Ismail Dahiri acquitted in weapons recovery case

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh High Court circuit bench Hyderabad Wednesday acquitted former Special Assistant to Chief Minister and PPP leader Muhammad Ismail Dahiri by setting aside Anti - Terrorism Court's verdict against the accused.

The Anti - Terrorism Court, Nawabshah had awarded 34 years sentence to the accused in weapon recovery case in the month of December 2019.

Former Special Assistant to Chief Minister Ismail Dahiri and his brother had been arrested in a joint raid conducted by Police and Rangers on his residence from where weapons were said to be recovered.

While hearing the appeal of the accused, the Sindh High Court circuit bench here set aside the decision of Anti - Terrorism Court and acquitted him of all the charges.