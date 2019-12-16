Ismail Gulgee remembered on his 12 death anniversary

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The 12 death anniversary of Ismail Gulgee,a renowned Pakistani artist, was observed on Monday.

Born in Karimpura locality of Peshawar on October 25, 1926, Gulgee received his early education from Convent school Peshawar.

Known for his extra ordinary calligraphies, paintings and sculptures, the saga of Ismail Gulgee's art is still continued to be on top in art scenes of the country as art lovers consider him their inspiration even after 12 years he left them.

Art critics take him as a `Tribute to Amazing Painters' who created some amazing works and earned critics acclaim not only at home but from world over.

Gulgee, by education, was an engineer and a self-taught painter and artist.

His work is renowned for its ingenuity and his calligraphy work is said to be an inspirational movement in itself.

He did not receive any formal education in painting and was a self-taught artist. He started painting while acquiring his training as an engineer at Columbia and then Harvard University in the United States.

After completing his higher studies, Gulgee came to Pakistan and later joined Pakistan's Embassy in Ottawa as secretary. There he got ample time to improve his art. Gulgee's first exhibition was held in 1950.

Later, he adopted his hobby as a profession and became popular all over the world. He was requested by the government of Afghanistan to paint King Zahir Shah's portrait.

Gulgee painted the whole Afghan royal family in 1959 and arranged an exhibition of 151 paintings at Kabul.

This was a turning point for Gulgee who then created many other portraits of Karim Agha Khan, Queen Farah, Zhou Enlai and President Ayub Khan.

The recipient of prestigious civil awards Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Hilal-e-Imtiaz, Gulgee had to his credit many paintings and Islamic calligraphies.

His paintings are bright and full of color with paint put on with great sensitivity while the paintings vibrate with intense feeling. The work attract the viewers with luminous, thin color; thick blobs of paint that pulsate with fiberglass tears and the brush swirls strong and free.

Many of his works are placed in the official buildings of Pakistan while he received many awards, including in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Japan and France. Until 1967, he focused on painting but then he started creating sculptures. Many glorious and outclass figures of bronze, silver and gold were erected by him. In 1970, he arranged the exhibition of verses of the Holy Quran at Tokyo.

Many of his works are placed in the Faisal Mosque Islamabad. He also created a huge and beautiful plat of star and crescent for the Faisal Masjid.

Gulgee received many requests for his paintings internationally from the Saudi Royal Family to the Islamabad Presidency.