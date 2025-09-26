Ismail Raho sworn in as new Sindh Cabinet member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori administered the oath to Muhammad Ismail Raho as new member of the Sindh cabinet in the presence of Chief Minister Sindh here Friday.

The ceremony was conducted by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah.

Provincial ministers, advisors, Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, IGP Sindh and others participated in the ceremony.

The Sindh Chief Minister congratulated Ismail Raho on taking oath as the Minister. He also announced the appointment of Gianchand Esrani as the Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister.