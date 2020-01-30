Ismail Raho to inaugurate new vegetable market on February 1st

(@imziishan)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Mohammad Ismail Raho on Thursday said new Sabzi Mandi (wholesale vegetable market) will formally be opened from February 1st where trade activities would be started forthwith.

Talking to media at Shahbaz hall after holding a meeting with the traders, Ismail Raho said�all required facilities including water supply, sanitation and electricity had been provided at new vegetable and fruit market while remaining facilities would soon be provided to them by district administration.

The provincial Minister said government had allotted 70 acres land for vegetable and fruit market in 1982 but due to genuine problems of vegetable and fruit traders it could not be opened since last three decades.

The minister assured that investigation of alleged corruption in allotment of plots would soon be initiated and strict action would be taken against those who were found involved in allotment of controversial plots.

Sindh government will provide congenial environment to traders in new vegetable and fruit market, Raho said and advised the stakeholders not to lodge complaints with NAB about alleged china cutting of plots there as it was not a proper forum for the matter to be taken up.

He said farmer's markets would be set up at Expo centre where stalls will be established from February 16, 2020. In farmer's market growers would remain in touch with each other, Raho said and added that all genuine issues of traders as well as farmers would be resolved as early as possible.

He said trade activities in new vegetable market located near Hala naka area would formally be started from Saturday, February 01, 2020.