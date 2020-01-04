Ismail Rahu holds open katchery in District West

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu Saturday said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) making all out efforts to provide relief to the masses despite limited resources

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Rahu Saturday said the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) making all out efforts to provide relief to the masses despite limited resources.

This, he stated while addressing an open katchery, organized by District West administration here at Community Hall.

He said open katcheries are being held on the directive of Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to listen and resolve public grievances at their door step.

Deputy Commissioner, West, Fayyaz Alam Solangi, SSP Fida Hussain Janwari, officers of NADRA and civic agencies were also present on the occasion.

The area people and members of civil society attended the katchery in large number and lodged their complaints related to drinking water, sewerage system, poor cleanliness and road, street lights.

The minister passed orders on the public complaints with directives to the officers concerned departments to resolve the same within shortest passable time.

The SSP West, on complaints related to manufacturing and sale of Gutka, ordered SP and SHOs to ensure complete elimination of Gutka mafia from the district within one week otherwise strict action will be taken against the officer concerned.