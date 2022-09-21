Ismail Rahu releases data about destruction caused by rain ,flood in Badin

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu on Wednesday released a report about losses occurred due to rain and floods and ongoing relief activities in district Badin.

According to a handout , the minister said that due to breach in MMD union councils of Tando Bago were submerged among them 52,000 population was badly affected.

He said that around 250492 people and 48860 families were affected in all Talukas of Badin while 34,500 people and 6,850 families were affected in all union councils of Taluka Badin", he added.

Minister deplored that 24 persons including 11 men, 5 women and 8 children have lost their lives because of heavy rains & floods and other related accidents, while 21 persons have been injured.

He said that 14,215 houses were completely destroyed and 24,736 houses were partially damaged in all Talukas including Taluka Badin, SF Rahu, Matli, Talhar and Tando Bago.

The provincial minister said that there were about 13,000 flood affectees settled in the tents, relief camps and roadside tents established by the district administration of Badin.

He said that 828 big and small animals died during heavy rains and floods in all talukas of the district.

He said that crops standing on more than 215,000 acres of the district have been totally damaged in the district.

while appreciating measures taken by district administration Badin, the minister said that 7,300 tents,12,400 tarpaulins, 58,160 mosquito nets and 14,280 ration bags have been distributed in Badin district by district administration led by Agha Shahnawaz Khan, He said that relief goods, tents and mosquito nets were being provided to the victims in the camps and tents and medical camps also were being organized at different venues, whereas medical facilities and free medicines were also being provided to the flood victims.