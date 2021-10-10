Ismail Rahu visits BISE SBA

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu Sunday visited Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad and collected information about ongoing educational activities.

On the occasion, BISE SBA Chairman Prof Dr Farooq Hassan Mati and his team briefed the minister about examinations conducted by board and other educational activities.

Chairman of Public Accounts Committee Sindh Ghulam Qadir Chandio and other concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Prof Dr Farooq Hassan and MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio presented an honorary shield to the provincial minister.

The minister applauded the efforts and performance of the BISE chairman and his team for the first time activating the board in February 2020, conducting examinations, declaring Matric results and holding a program to encourage position holder students.

The minister expressed his best wishes and expressed hope that the board would continue its work with dedication.