Ismail Rahu visits tent city in Badin

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu here on Saturday visited tent city established for accommodating flood-victims of Khairpur Nathan Shah in a village Muhammad Saleh Chandio near Indus Hospital

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahu here on Saturday visited tent city established for accommodating flood-victims of Khairpur Nathan Shah in a village Muhammad Saleh Chandio near Indus Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan, Assistant Commissioner Badin and Shaheed Fazal Rahu were also accompanied by him.

Minister inquired about the problems faced by rain-hit people and directed relevant authorities to provide all facilities to destitute people.

Later, he expressed condolences and offered fateha for the children who had died in a mishap in Ameer Shah Sem and assured the bereaved families that the Sindh government was standing shoulder to shoulder with them in extending every possible assistance.

The minister also visited medical camp and get details about facilities being provided to the patients.