ISNET Announces Award Program For Best Practices In Space Science And Technology Field

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2022 | 01:47 PM

Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) Secretariat has announced "Outstanding Award Programme on Implementing SDGs through Space Science and Technology" for the initiatives or best practices of member countries in the fields of space-based technologies and applications

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Inter Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET) Secretariat has announced "Outstanding Award Programme on Implementing SDGs through Space Science and Technology" for the initiatives or best practices of member countries in the fields of space-based technologies and applications.

According to an official source, the award programme will focus on actions that not only enhance existing knowledge, but also bring about positive transformation to the context of the subject that is being studies, however small it may be.

The conclusions and results of this type of initiatives should lead to improvement of the studied contact and the betterment of society as a whole.

The awards will be given to the initiative that holds the greatest promise for improving our understanding of harnessing space-based technology and applications for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and puts forth clear, articulate and well researched policy implications to address relevant areas.

The three wining initiatives will receive cash prize worth US$ 2,000, US$ 1500 and US$ 1,000. The winning entries will be uploaded on ISNET's webpage.

The deadline for participating in the award programme is February 10. The details are available at www.isnet.org.pk.

