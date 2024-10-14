- Home
ISNET, Iranian Space Agency To Host Workshop On `Space Technology For Disaster Management’ In December
Published October 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) As a part of its efforts towards enhancing global disaster management efforts, the Inter-Islamic Network on Space Sciences and Technology (ISNET), in collaboration with the Iranian Space Agency (ISA), has announced an international workshop focused on "Space Technology Applications for Disaster Management."
According to an official source, the event scheduled to take place from December 15-17 in Tehran, promises to be a unique platform for exchanging knowledge on how cutting-edge space technology can be leveraged to enhance disaster preparedness and resilience.
The workshop will bring together global experts, researchers, and professionals to explore the latest advancements in space technology and their potential to mitigate the impact of natural and man-made disasters.
ISNET and ISA have called on participants to engage in discussions that cover various aspects of space-based solutions for disaster management, including satellite monitoring, early warning systems, and post-disaster recovery applications.
The workshop will not only highlight technological innovations but also foster international cooperation in addressing shared challenges in disaster risk reduction.
With an emphasis on building a more resilient world, the event will offer participants the opportunity to collaborate and contribute to shaping the future of disaster management in the age of space exploration.
