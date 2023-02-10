UrduPoint.com

ISO Canada Head Coach Visits Scinosa, Plays Sports With Special Athletes

Umer Jamshaid Published February 10, 2023 | 08:32 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Glenn Cundari, head coach of International Special Olympic Canada, has said that children with mental and physical disabilities have additional characteristics, they are differently talented, and they are more interested in sports and music.

He said that there is immense talent among special children in Pakistan and their abilities are in no way less than other special children in the world.

He expressed these thoughts on the occasion of a visit to SCINOSA, a school for special children in Karachi, along with Taha Tahir, National Director of Special Olympics Pakistan, and Farkhunda Jabeen, Sports Director.

Rizwana Khanum the principal of the school, informed the detail about the facilities available for special children including football, table tennis, basketball and tennis, along with other sports and educational activities, in terms of computer, painting, art and craft; said that the school not only pays attention to their care but also organizes various events for their entertainment as well as an annual sports day and sports equipment and coaching services are also available for special players at the school.

Glenn Cundari said, "I am very happy to see the activities of special children in the school. The management of Scinosa is busy day and night in the services of special children in the spirit of service to humanity. I salute their spirit."Glenn Cundari also played table tennis, basketball, and football with special children on this occasion.

