ISO certificates 3 police stations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :International Standard Organization (ISO) has certified three police stations of Faisalabad district and declared them best police stations according to their performance.

According to City Police Officer (CPO) Sohail Chaudhary, it is a matter of great honor for Faisalabad police that three police stations -- Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, Gulberg police station and FIEDMC police station were declared best police stations and ISO has issued them certificate 9001.

Earlier, these three police stations were declared super model initiative police station where state-of-the-artbuildings were provided besides facilitating the citizens and complainants through online system.

Earlier, ISO had also certified Police Khidmat Markez due to its people-friendly environment, he added.