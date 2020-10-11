UrduPoint.com
ISO Certified Model Police Station Inaugurated

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

ISO certified model police station inaugurated

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :-:President, Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry Qaisar Iqbal Baryar inaugurated the ISO certified Model Police Station namely Haji Pura Police Station in the city.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar, Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch Muhammad Ikhlaq, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Riaz Nazir Gara and District Police Officer Hassan Asad Alvi were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI president stressed the need for active public cooperation with police for the promotion of good policing in the society besides ensuring early provision of justice to the oppressed and needy people as well.

He said that four police stations had so far been made Modern Police stations, certified by ISO, in the district.

More Stories From Pakistan

