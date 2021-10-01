ISO- quality management team visit KTH

Chairman Board of Governor (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Friday said that the hospital has started preparation to get accreditation from ISO as quality management to provide the safest and most effective healthcare services possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman board of Governor (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Friday said that the hospital has started preparation to get accreditation from ISO as quality management to provide the safest and most effective healthcare services possible.

Khyber Teaching Hospital strives to provide the best facilities and treatment to the people as per the requirements of the time.

In this regard, the Chairman hired the services of a private firm in Islamabad.

They will train all the employees of the hospital and will do their best to bring the existing system in the hospital in line with the ISO standards and quality management.

In this regard, the CEO of a private firm, Shoaib Akbar Khan alongwith his team visited hospital various departments and assessed the hospital current system.

The assessments report will be submitted to the Board of Governors, on basis of which each department will be trained.

According to Chairman Board of Governors, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, ISO quality management certification not only reflects our mission, but helps to empower it. The certificate is just a piece of paper, but the effort required to achieve it fundamentally transforms quality of care and patient safety.

ISO is ideally suited to the complex, people-intensive challenges of running a hospital and most widely-accepted quality management system in use around the world for the quality and patient safety.

He further added that Khyber Teaching Hospital management will work hard to achieve quality management certification.

Internally it helps staff to create clear and consistent processes of patient care, and ensure that progress is constantly being made toward specific quality objectives. Externally, it tells the public, as well as insurers and regulatory agencies, that the hospital is not only talking about quality, but is pursuing it with discipline and transparency.

According to Shoaib Akbar Khan, Chief Executive Office, total quality system Islamabad, ISO certification isn't just an award or trophy for something you've done � its public evidence that you are at the top of your game with an obvious plan in place to make excellence an everyday objective.

Quality management system brings science to the art of care-giving. It helps to standardize processes around things that are proven to work, by the people doing the work, thus empowering frontline workers while creating an environment of predictability for the entire organization.

The ultimate impact of quality management system within hospitals is the reduction or elimination of variation, so that critical work processes are done consistently and the "best ideas" aren't held by one person or one department, but are ingrained in the organization itself.