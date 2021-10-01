UrduPoint.com

ISO- Quality Management Team Visit KTH

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 05:02 PM

ISO- quality management team visit KTH

Chairman Board of Governor (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Friday said that the hospital has started preparation to get accreditation from ISO as quality management to provide the safest and most effective healthcare services possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Chairman board of Governor (BoG) Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar Friday said that the hospital has started preparation to get accreditation from ISO as quality management to provide the safest and most effective healthcare services possible.

Khyber Teaching Hospital strives to provide the best facilities and treatment to the people as per the requirements of the time.

In this regard, the Chairman hired the services of a private firm in Islamabad.

They will train all the employees of the hospital and will do their best to bring the existing system in the hospital in line with the ISO standards and quality management.

In this regard, the CEO of a private firm, Shoaib Akbar Khan alongwith his team visited hospital various departments and assessed the hospital current system.

The assessments report will be submitted to the Board of Governors, on basis of which each department will be trained.

According to Chairman Board of Governors, Prof. Dr. Nadeem Khawar, ISO quality management certification not only reflects our mission, but helps to empower it. The certificate is just a piece of paper, but the effort required to achieve it fundamentally transforms quality of care and patient safety.

ISO is ideally suited to the complex, people-intensive challenges of running a hospital and most widely-accepted quality management system in use around the world for the quality and patient safety.

He further added that Khyber Teaching Hospital management will work hard to achieve quality management certification.

Internally it helps staff to create clear and consistent processes of patient care, and ensure that progress is constantly being made toward specific quality objectives. Externally, it tells the public, as well as insurers and regulatory agencies, that the hospital is not only talking about quality, but is pursuing it with discipline and transparency.

According to Shoaib Akbar Khan, Chief Executive Office, total quality system Islamabad, ISO certification isn't just an award or trophy for something you've done � its public evidence that you are at the top of your game with an obvious plan in place to make excellence an everyday objective.

Quality management system brings science to the art of care-giving. It helps to standardize processes around things that are proven to work, by the people doing the work, thus empowering frontline workers while creating an environment of predictability for the entire organization.

The ultimate impact of quality management system within hospitals is the reduction or elimination of variation, so that critical work processes are done consistently and the "best ideas" aren't held by one person or one department, but are ingrained in the organization itself.

Related Topics

Islamabad World Governor Progress All From Best Top

Recent Stories

New genomic research facility to support food secu ..

New genomic research facility to support food security efforts in UAE, abroad

3 minutes ago
 Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things ..

Kubra Khan finds new appreciation for small things as she recovers from COVID-19

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons, ..

Police arrest six for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

29 seconds ago
 UPDATE - Russia's FSB Compiled List of Conditions ..

UPDATE - Russia's FSB Compiled List of Conditions for Becoming Foreign Agent Ind ..

33 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Friday

34 seconds ago
 FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

FBISE to announce SSC-II results on Monday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.