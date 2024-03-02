Isolated Hailstorm, Rain Turn Weather Pleasant In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 11:25 PM
The weather of the provincial capital turned pleasant as it received isolated hailstorm and intermittent rain on Saturday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The weather of the provincial capital turned pleasant as it received isolated hailstorm and intermittent rain on Saturday.
According to MET office here, maximum recorded temperature in Lahore was 24 degree centigrade and minimum as
14 degree centigrade.
The first spell of rain continued from 2:44 pm to 3:18 pm in different parts of the city, second spell continued from 6:21 pm to 7:00 pm while the third spell started at 7:30 pm.
Till filing of the news item, maximum rainfall was recorded as 11mm at Lahore airport.
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province on Sunday including Lahore.
However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm in Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal is expected on Sunday.
