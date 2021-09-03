UrduPoint.com

Isolated Moderate To Heavy Falls Likely To Occur In Karachi: Met Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Friday forecast rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds and isolated moderate to heavy falls in Mirpurkhas, Tharparkar, UmerKot, Badin, Thatta, Karachi and Jamshoro districts during the next 24 hours under the influence of the monsoon low now lies over Run of Kutch and adjoining areas of Southern Sindh.

In its weather warning, the PMD said that scattered rain-thunderstorms with occasional gusty winds were likely to occur in Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Jacobabad and Shikarpur till Saturday.

Light rain or drizzle is also expected at isolated places in Sukkur and Larkana Divisions.

Moderate to heavy rain was recorded in different areas of Karachi during last 24 hours include Airport Old Area 15.5mm, Jinnah Terminal 17.8mm, PAF Base Faisal 16.8mm, PAF Base Masroor 16.0mm, University Road Met Complex 33.0mm, Nazimabad 7.2mm, North Karachi 28.2mm, Orangi town 7.8mm, DHA Phase-II 11.6mm, Saadi Town 41.2mm, Surjani 17.6mm and Kemari 12.7mm.

Light to moderate with isolated heavy falls occurred in southern Districts of Sindh. The weather remained hot and dry else where in the in the province during the last 24 hours.

