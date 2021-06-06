UrduPoint.com
Isolated Rain In Twin Cities During Next Four Days In Evening: MET Office Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Isolated rain in twin cities during next four days in evening: MET office Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Isolated rain is expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi in next three to four days during next 24 hours.

According to Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar, isolated rain would also be occurred in Sargodha, Lahore, Mianwali, Gujranwala and it's adjoining areas.

He said the monsoon would start from July next month adding he said these are summer rains.

He further informed that the temperature would not exceed to 40 degrees centigrade.

He said due to climatic changes across the globe the weather patterns have changed a lot.

May and June considered to be the hottest months in the country whereas July and August counted as monsoon months, he added.

