Isolated rain likely in Capital in next three days during evening: Spokesman PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Spokesman Pakistan Meteoroligical Department PMD Dr Zaheer Babar Sunday said isolated rain expected in Federal capital in next three to four days during evening/night.

Talking to APP,he said the weather would remain hot during daytime with maximum temperature around 40 degree centigrade while in evening the chance of rain might occur.

He said the rain expected isolated places in most parts of the country.

This would maintain the temperature and would not let to exceed above 40 degrees in upcoming week.

