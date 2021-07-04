Isolated rain likely in Islamabad,Punjab,KP: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar on Sunday said chances of rain were likely at isolated places of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during Sunday evening and night.

Talking to APP, he said monsoon currents were penetrate upper and central parts of the country and likely to continue till Monday.

He said a shallow westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

