Isolated Rain-thunderstorm Likely In Kashmir:PMD

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Isolated rain-thunderstorm likely in Kashmir:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain hot in central and southern parts however, isolated rain-thunderstorm is expected in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, moist currents were penetrating upper parts of the country.

A westerly wave was also affecting upper parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, rain-wind/thunderstorm occurred in Islamabad, Punjab, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Islamabad (Saidpur 43mm, Zeropoint 34, Golra 31, Bokra 20, Airport 04), Narowal 30, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, Chaklala Airport 23), Joharabad 16, Murree 10, Chakwal 05, Sargodha 04, Lahore (Airport) , Attock, Mangla, Kasur, DG Khan 02, Sialkot 01, Kashmir: Muzaffarabad (Airport 39, City 30), Kotli 26, Garhi Dupatta 15, Rawalakot 11, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Balakot 25, Malam Jabba 24, Saidu Sharif 12, Kakul 10, Lower Dir 08, Gilgit-Baltistan: Babusar 17, Astore 12, Bagrote, Skardu and Chilas 02mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 41C, Turbat, Nokkundi, Dadu and Sakrand 39 C.

