Isolated Showers In Lahore City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 08:00 PM

Isolated showers in Lahore city

Isolated showers were received in the provincial metropolis on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Isolated showers were received in the provincial metropolis on Thursday.

According to the MET department, partly cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected in Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sargodha, Khushab, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Khanpur and Potohar region.

During the past 24 hours, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Murree and Kashmir. Rainfall (mm): Lahore (Upper Mall 10, Tajpura 06, AP 5, Lakshmi Chowk, Mughalpura, Nishter Town 3, Jail Road 2, WASA head office 1), Rahim Yar Khan 7 and Murree 3.

