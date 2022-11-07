UrduPoint.com

Isolated To Scattered Rains Predicted For Most KP Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 07, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Isolated to scattered rains predicted for most KP districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that isolated to scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur over in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

These weather conditions may prevail in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan Charsadda, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram districts while partly cloudy weather is expected in remaining parts of the province.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded in different districts of the province was as Balakot 26mm, Kalam 24mm, Pattan 22mm, Dir 16mm, Malam Jabba & Kakul 15mm (each), Bannu 13mm, Cherat & Buner 11mm (each), Peshawar City & Bajaur (Pashat) 10mm, Peshawar A/P & Mirkhani 09mm (each), D.

I. Khan & Mamad Gut 08mm (each), Timergara & Khyber (Tirah) 07mm (each), Drosh 06mm, Saidu Sharif 05mm, Takht Bhai, Bajaur (Khaar) & Khyber (Landi Kotal) 04mm (each) and Parachinar 02mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/12, Chitral 14/07, Timergara 21/12, Dir 14/07, Mirkhani 15/06, Kalam 07/00, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 17/08, Pattan 18/12, Malam Jabba 08/04, Takht Bhai 21/14, Kakul 15/06, Balakot 18/09, Parachinar 22/06, Bannu 23/14 , Cherat 15/06 and D.I. Khan 27/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0°C in Kalam.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Parachinar Mansehra Mardan Saidu Charsadda Chitral Dir Kohistan Swabi Shangla Landi Kotal Buner Timergara Balakot May

Recent Stories

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilat ..

PM, Secretary General of Arab League discuss bilateral ties

19 minutes ago
 Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his ..

Swati asks FIA to reveal names of those behind his arrest, torture and humiliati ..

47 minutes ago
 Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

Usman Buzdar gets bail in NAB case

1 hour ago
 Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future abo ..

Deliberations by COP27 leaders to shape future about climate change: PM

2 hours ago
 SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Im ..

SC orders IGP to register FIR against attack on Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.