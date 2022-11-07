Isolated to scattered rains predicted for most KP districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Monday predicted that isolated to scattered rain-wind-thunderstorm with snowfall over high mountains is likely to occur over in some districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

These weather conditions may prevail in Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swabi, Mardan Charsadda, Bajaur, Khyber and Kurram districts while partly cloudy weather is expected in remaining parts of the province.

During the last 24 hours, widespread rain-wind-thunderstorm occurred over most districts of the province.

Rain recorded in different districts of the province was as Balakot 26mm, Kalam 24mm, Pattan 22mm, Dir 16mm, Malam Jabba & Kakul 15mm (each), Bannu 13mm, Cherat & Buner 11mm (each), Peshawar City & Bajaur (Pashat) 10mm, Peshawar A/P & Mirkhani 09mm (each), D.

I. Khan & Mamad Gut 08mm (each), Timergara & Khyber (Tirah) 07mm (each), Drosh 06mm, Saidu Sharif 05mm, Takht Bhai, Bajaur (Khaar) & Khyber (Landi Kotal) 04mm (each) and Parachinar 02mm.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were as Peshawar City 21/12, Chitral 14/07, Timergara 21/12, Dir 14/07, Mirkhani 15/06, Kalam 07/00, Drosh 16/06, Saidu Sharif 17/08, Pattan 18/12, Malam Jabba 08/04, Takht Bhai 21/14, Kakul 15/06, Balakot 18/09, Parachinar 22/06, Bannu 23/14 , Cherat 15/06 and D.I. Khan 27/14.

The lowest temperature recorded in the province was 0°C in Kalam.