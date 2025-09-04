Isolating Afghanistan Means Isolating The Afghans: Kathy Gannon
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Attempting to isolate Afghanistan means isolating the Afghans, creating space for terrorist groups to thrive, cautioned renowned author and former Associated Press Director for Afghanistan and Pakistan, Kathy Gannon.
Speaking at a roundtable discussion organized by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS) Thursday, Gannon argued that ultimatums to the Taliban alone would not yield desired outcomes and called for engagement with various stakeholders in Afghanistan, including the Taliban government, the Afghan affairs expert stated that Western countries were drawing misleading conclusions about Afghanistan without active engagement with Afghans on the ground, said a press release.
“There has to be a rethink of policies and strategies concerning Afghanistan,” she emphasised.
Ms Gannon also shared that although there were considerable restrictions on the education and freedom of movement of women, she did see women working in public spaces and unaccompanied by men in Afghanistan during her visit to the country a few days ago.
She also appreciated the relatively improved security environment and the reduction in corruption in Afghanistan. “The country of 42 million people is functioning. It’s not functioning perfectly, but it is,” noted Kathy Gannon.
Executive Director Centre for Research and Security Studies, Imtiaz Gul, called for a comprehensive multilateral and regional approach to counter terrorism emanating out of Afghanistan, because terrorism was a concern for all neighbouring countries. While appreciating the Taliban administration’s desire to engage with regional countries, and the rest of the world, he urged the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to address their concerns as well.
Pakistan’s former envoy to the US, China and India, Ambassador Ashraf Jehangir Qazi, cautioned against a short-term and security-centric approach toward Afghanistan and called for a pragmatic, long-term, and broad-based strategy of ‘generous engagement’. He also felt that the Afghans were best qualified to find solutions to the formidable challenges their country faced.
President IRS, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, brought out the distinctions between the western perspective on Afghanistan focusing on the shortcomings of governance, lack of fundamental freedoms, and insecurity and terrorism emanating from Afghanistan that called for a policy of disengagement, and the more nuanced perspective presented by the speakers arguing positive persuasion through balanced engagement and enhanced cooperation. He underlined that Pakistan had always called for Afghan-based and Afghan-led solutions to the country’s problems without foreign intervention, and has stayed engaged with its important neighbour viewing it as a potential partner for promoting trade and connectivity. At the same time,he added that Pakistan expected Afghanistan to keep its commitment of not allowing its soil to be used by any terrorist groups to carry out terrorism against Pakistan. He underlined that only through mutual respect and trust the two neighbours could build a durable and mutually beneficial economic partnership that would be benign for the entire region.
Recent Stories
Gold prices remain steady at record level in Pakistan
Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response
Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC
Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow
Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects
Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion
Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab govt fixes new prices of flour, roti: Azma Bokhari55 seconds ago
-
Relief, rehabilitation efforts for flood victims continue in Tandlianwala56 seconds ago
-
Livestock dept prioritizes animal health, fodder in flood-hit areas: Dr Nadeem Badar58 seconds ago
-
All educational institutions to remain closed in Gujrat on Sept 51 minute ago
-
IT course graduates celebrate milestone achievement in Attock1 minute ago
-
Girls outshine in Peshawar BISE's HSSC-II annual exam results1 minute ago
-
RWMC deputes additional workers on Eid Milad-ul-Nabi(SAW)1 minute ago
-
MEPCO establishes over 100 flood relief camps across region1 minute ago
-
Isolating Afghanistan means isolating the Afghans: Kathy Gannon1 minute ago
-
Floods force ECP to postpone by-elections in nine Punjab constituencies11 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains expected in Sindh and other parts of Pakistan from Sep 6–911 minutes ago
-
Water level expected to start receding in Chenab within next 12 hours, says DC11 minutes ago