Isolation center in T.M.Khan activated: Qasim Naveed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar Monday said the isolation center at Comprehensive High school in Tando Muhammad Khan district has been activated in view of the number of patients infected with coronavirus.

He said this while inspecting the facilities provided at the Isolation Center at Comprehensive High School Tando Muhammad Khan, said a statement issued here.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti and District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Yousuf were also present on the occasion.

DHO Dr Muhammad Yousuf briefed the Special Assistant about the facilities provided in the isolation center.

Syed Qasim Naveed added Unfortunately the number of coronavirus patients were increasing which is a matter of concern. People should take precautions and do their daily work otherwise it would be impossible to stop the coronavirus, he said .

He said the provincial government was serving the people within its means and human lives were of utmost importance but at the same time it was very important to provide employment opportunities to them.

Qasim Naveed said the people of Tando Muhammad Khan district should be satisfied as the district administration was well aware of its duties and we would not compromise on public health.