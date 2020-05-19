Isolation Center of Tando Muhammad Khan activated. Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Sindh, has said that the isolation center established at Comprehensive High school in Tando Muhammad Khan district has been activated in view of a number of patients infected with coronavirus.

He said this while inspecting the facilities provided at the Isolation Center at Comprehensive High School Tando Muhammad Khan, according to a news release here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Yasir Bhatti and District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Yousuf were also present on the occasion.

DHO Dr Muhammad Yousuf briefed the Special Assistant about the facilities provided in the isolation center.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said, ' Unfortunately the number of coronavirus patients is increasing which is a matter of concern. People should take precautions and do their daily work otherwise it will be impossible to stop the coronavirus' .

He said that Sindh government was serving the people within its means. He said that human lives are of utmost importance but at the same time it is very important to provide employment opportunities to them.

He further said that the people of Tando Muhammad Khan district should be satisfied as the district administration was well aware of its duties and would not compromise on public health.