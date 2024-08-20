Isolation Ward And PCR Lab Established At PHQ Hospital Gilgit To Tackle Monkeypox
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) On the orders of Secretary Health Gilgit-Baltistan, Dildar Malik, an isolation ward and PCR lab have been established at PHQ Hospital Gilgit to tackle the expected cases of monkeypox.
According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the Health Department Gilgit-Baltistan, Secretary Health GB visited PHQ Hospital Gilgit on Tuesday.
On this occasion, Secretary Health said that such "monkeypox isolation wards" are being established in all RHQ hospitals, Shaheed Syed Rahman Hospital and DHQ hospitals. The task will be completed by tomorrow evening.
Secretary Health said that no stone will be left unturned to prevent the spread of monkeypox in Gilgit-Baltistan. Screening centers will also be established at airports and bus stands in Gilgit-Baltistan.
