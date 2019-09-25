UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Isolation Ward In DHQ Hospital Made Functional

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 02:38 PM

Isolation ward in DHQ hospital made functional

Isolation ward made functional at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital to facilitate the dengue patients with best treatment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) -:Isolation ward made functional at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital to facilitate the dengue patients with best treatment.

While talking to APP here on Wednesday Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Khalid Fakhar said that the ward was already setup in emergency ward now made functional.

He said that the government was playing active role to control dengue in the province, adding that facilities including provision of medicines, tests etc. were available in the ward.

He said 60 dengue patients so far were reported in city out of which three patients were admitted in DHQ hospital.

Related Topics

Dengue Government Best

Recent Stories

Honey bee swarm attack cotton pickers, five shifte ..

1 minute ago

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) recommends ..

1 minute ago

Quake comments were taken out of context': Firdous ..

1 minute ago

Two million children out of school in war-torn Yem ..

1 minute ago

Many megacities to be hit annually by extreme weat ..

9 minutes ago

Teamviewer scores biggest European IPO of 2019

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.