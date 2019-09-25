Isolation ward in DHQ hospital made functional

Isolation ward made functional at District Headquarters (DHQ) hospital to facilitate the dengue patients with best treatment

While talking to APP here on Wednesday Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr Khalid Fakhar said that the ward was already setup in emergency ward now made functional.

He said that the government was playing active role to control dengue in the province, adding that facilities including provision of medicines, tests etc. were available in the ward.

He said 60 dengue patients so far were reported in city out of which three patients were admitted in DHQ hospital.