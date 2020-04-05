Isolation ward upgraded to 20 beds at THQ Alipur

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Number of beds at isolation ward of Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur increased from eight to 20 following coronavirus pandemic threat.

Earlier, there were only eight beds in the isolation centre, official sources said.

Besides this, some other arrangements including protective kits to doctors, to dealt suspected coronavirus patients were also ensured.

Some more beds have been added in the isolation centre which were installed at different rooms for suspected patients. The confirmed patients would be kept in these special rooms. Specialist doctors have been deputed in the wards, sources confirmed.