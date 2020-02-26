Isolation wards established in Karachi for protection of citizens from Coronavirus: Info minister Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Information Minister Sindh Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said that three isolation wards have been established in Karachi areas for protection of citizens from Coronavirus. Talking to a private news channel programs, he said that these isolation wards have been set up in Agha Khan, Civil, and Jinnah hospitals locating in different areas of Karachi. He said that necessary directives had been issued to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), for taking special measures to avoid spread of the virus.

In reply to a question about two patients detected with Coronavirus, he said these two persons have been provided the treatment and condition of these persons was out of danger, he added. To another question, he said that suspected persons with Coronavirus, recently arrived from Iran after visiting the religious places.

It is to be mentioned here that surveillance of the families of these two men hailing from Sindh and Tribal areas had been conducted as precautionary measures.