Isolation wards established to treat monkey pox patients

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has established 10 beds isolation wards in major hospitals at district levels to treat patients in case of the emergence of monkeypox infection in the province.

"The Health Department has strengthened its vigilance for prevention of the zoonotic monkeypox and staff has been deployed at entry points of the province," said Director General Health KP, Dr. Shaukat Ali Shah.

In Peshawar, he continued, the isolation ward of ten beds has been set up at Police Lines Hospital.

Talking to media persons here on Thursday at a seminar organized by Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) and UNICEF in connection with the celebration of World Immunization Week, Dr. Shaukat said Health Department has deployed 13 staff members at the airport for checking incoming traveler.

Similarly, surveillance is also carried out at the Torkhem border post for checking incoming Afghan nationals.

Dr. Shaukat said no case of monkeypox has been reported in the province and arrangements are made to tackle it in case of detection of any patient.

He said monkeypox is a viral disease with a low fatality ratio but can transmit from infected persons to others and therefore steps are taken to prevent its spread.

During the screening, the suspects have to under go different tests including PCR for the detection of the infection.

Referring to dengue prevention measures, Dr. Shaukat said tenders have been issued in the press for the purchase of necessary equipment for spraying insecticides.

Dr. Shaukat said awareness is a must for the prevention of both dengue and monkeypox as without people's cooperation no disease can be contained.

He stressed upon the masses to use mosquito repellent and keep a check on water accumulation which serves as a breeding ground for mosquitoes and the spread of dengue.

Dr. Shaukat informed media men that so far 16 cases of dengue have been reported in the province and the situation is under control.