Isolation wards shipped from Shanghai, Suzhou to Pakistan for COVID-19 prevention, cure

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :A batch of 15 3D printed isolation wards specifically designed for the treatment of COVID-19 patients and donated by Ying Chuang Building Tech was shipped from the Shanghai and Suzhou, China to Pakistan.

These printed isolation wards will reach Islamabad after one month's sea transportation and handed over to the local health authorities for COVID-19 prevention and cure, according to China Economic Net.

This batch of 3D printed wards valued about $123,300 is voluntarily donated from Ying Chuang Building Tech (Winsun) after contact and coordination with Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai and National Disaster Management Association.

The ward's design is specifically for Pakistan, which shows excellent heat-proof quality.

These wards have already been installed with water and electricity utilities, doors, windows and inner decoration. As soon as arriving at the destination, after assembling and connecting with water and electricity supply, they can be put into use promptly.

It is learned that 3D printed isolation wards had been used in Hubei and Shandong, China during the most difficult time and achieved satisfactory feedback.

After the novel coronavirus outbreak, the isolation wards can be transformed into hotel, park lounge, cafe, guardroom, toilet, emergency room for disaster relief, etc.

Furthermore, the wards are printed from recycled materials. After crushing, sorting, grinding and high-temperature treatment, these wards can be turned into materials again for printing other new buildings.