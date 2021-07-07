Isoolities to enjoy rain on weekend:Spokesman MET

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Spokesman MET office Islamabad Dr Zaheer Babar on Wednesday informed that rain is expected in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir on the coming weekend.

Talking to APP, he said isoolities would experience moderate rainfall whereas heavy falls would likely to occur at isolated places of different areas including Islamabad.

He said the scorching heat would also be subsided during the period however, temperature would fall below 40 °C.

He said weak moist currents from Arabian sea were penetrating towards central and upper parts of the country.

He said rain-dust-thunderstorm is also expected in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal and Okara during this time span.