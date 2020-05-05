ISP donate PPEs for health workers in Multan

Internet Service Provider (ISP) Tuesday handed over Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to divisional administration for health workers' safety during their fight against COVID-19 pandemic

StromFiber officials handed over 150 PPEs, 200 gloves and 600 face masks to commissioner Multan division Shan Ul Haq.

Commissioner onward handed over the PPEs to Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University and Hospital, Prof. Dr. Mustafa Kamal Pasha, said an official release issued here.

Doctors and paramedical staff are our frontline fighters, commissioner said on the occasion.

Business unit head Salman Najeeb said doctors and paramedics could not be left alone and promised to support them.

He said the company stand by the divisional administration to extend help to those in need of assistance.

He said company was also in contact with the provincial government to help daily wagers.

The assistance came after commissioner Shan ul Haq made an impassioned appeal to the philanthropists to donate generously to help the communities facing financial hardships due to partial businesses closure.

Deputy commissioner Amir Khatak, AC Khawaja Umair, Ain Ul Abbas, and Abdul Maalik were also present on the occasion.