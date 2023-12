(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Faisal kamran on Thursday

suspended a police inspector involved in misbehavior with an old man.

A police spokesman said Muhammad Sajad, an inspector Punjab Police Sargodha, was

deployed at Lok Mela where he torured a man.

The DPO after taking action suspended the inspector.