ISPOR student chapter opens at BZU

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Student chapter of International Society for Pharmacoeconomics & Reserach Outcomes (ISPOR) opened at pharmacy practice deptt here on Friday.

ISPOR is a Reserach Orgainzation which deals with cost effectiveness of medicines.

Speaking on the launching ceremony, BZU VC, Dr Mansoor Kundi hoped that the chapter would facilitate the students for research and seminar.

He stated that developed countries pursued its youth for education adding that students of the region would benefit from the international organization.

Dean faculty of Pharmacy, Dr Uzair said the initiative would help participation of students in conferences and seminars. It will also create avenues for modern research for BZU student, he added.

Chairman Pharmacy practical deptt, Dr Fawad Rasool was appointed first student advisor for ISPOR.