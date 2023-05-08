UrduPoint.com

ISPR Brushes Aside PTI Chairman's Allegations Against Senior Military Officer

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2023 | 09:27 PM

ISPR brushes aside PTI chairman's allegations against senior military officer

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday brushed aside the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan against a senior military officer without any evidence

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday brushed aside the allegations levelled by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan against a senior military officer without any evidence.

The PTI chairman had levelled highly irresponsible and baseless allegations against a serving senior military officer without any evidence, an ISPR press release said.

"These fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable.

This has been a consistent pattern for the last one year wherein military and intelligence agencies officials are targeted with insinuations and sensational propaganda for the furtherance of political objectives.

"We ask the political leader concerned to make a recourse to legal avenues and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal course of action against patently false and mala fide statements and propaganda," the ISPR said.

