ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday condemned the firing incident during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) long march in Wazirabad.

The ISPR issued a condemnation on the firing incident.

"Firing incident during Long March near Gujranwala is highly condemnable," the ISPR said.

"Sincere prayers for precious life lost and speedy recovery and well-being of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and all those injured in this unfortunate incident," it said.