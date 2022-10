RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday expressed its condolences on the sudden death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya.

In a statement issued, it said: "May Allah exalt the ranks of Arshad Sharif in the Hereafter and grant patience to the family of Arshad Sharif in this hour of sorrow."